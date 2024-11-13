Left Menu

Ganga Mahotsav 2024: A Dazzling Tribute to Varanasi's Spiritual Heritage

Thousands gathered at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi for the vibrant Ganga Mahotsav 2024, featuring cultural performances including a mesmerizing 'Ardhanareshwar' dance by Yasmin Singh, reflecting the deep spiritual significance of the Ganges with rituals like the Ganga Aarti captivating audiences worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:08 IST
Ganga Mahotsav 2024: A Dazzling Tribute to Varanasi's Spiritual Heritage
People throng the ghat during 'Ganga Mahotsav 2024' (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands congregated at Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat to partake in the vibrant celebration of Ganga Mahotsav 2024, held from November 11 to November 15. This annual event spotlights the rich cultural heritage and spiritual significance of the sacred River Ganges. Visitors from across the globe were drawn to the festival's grandeur.

The highlight of the festival was a mesmerizing performance by acclaimed Kathak dancer Yasmin Singh and her troupe. They performed a piece dedicated to 'Ardhanareshwar,' a concept symbolizing the half form of Shiva. Yasmin expressed her joy and fortune at performing during such a monumental occasion, marking her return to Varanasi since her first performance in 2012.

The Ganga Mahotsav is renowned for its diverse cultural array, featuring classical music and dance, spectacular art exhibitions, and the renowned Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat. This awe-inspiring ceremony involves intricate rituals by priests, alongside the ethereal vision of lamps and candles floating on the Ganges, embodying the spiritual essence of Varanasi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024