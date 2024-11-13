Investors Shaken as Hong Kong Stocks Fall Amid U.S.-China Tensions
Hong Kong stocks dipped while Chinese markets remained steady amid volatile trading, influenced by the potential appointment of China critics in President-elect Donald Trump's administration. Investors monitor cabinet choices, potentially hinting at a more hawkish China policy. Ongoing economic forecasts and property sector declines influenced market moves.
In a volatile trading session on Wednesday, Hong Kong markets slipped while China stocks held steady. This comes as investors digest the implications of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump appointing China hawks to pivotal cabinet roles.
By midday, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index retreated by 0.6% to reach its lowest point in seven weeks. In contrast, the mainland's blue-chip CSI 300 index ticked up by 0.1% after an initial loss. Meanwhile, New York's Golden Dragon China Index saw a significant 4.5% drop overnight.
Nomura's revised growth outlook for China, along with property sector declines, shaped market sentiments. Mainland developers spearheaded the decline in Hong Kong, accompanied by a mixed reaction to government support measures and global market signals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China's Market Rebound: Anticipation Grows Ahead of Key Meeting
Twists in Global Markets: Tech Earnings, Japanese Politics, and U.S. Election Tension
Semiconductor Market Set for Robust Growth with AI Powering Surge
Surge in Retail Investors as Indian Stock Markets Soar
Global Markets Brace for Earnings Avalanche Amid Political Uncertainty