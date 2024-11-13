Investors Shaken as Hong Kong Stocks Fall Amid U.S.-China Tensions

In a volatile trading session on Wednesday, Hong Kong markets slipped while China stocks held steady. This comes as investors digest the implications of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump appointing China hawks to pivotal cabinet roles.

By midday, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index retreated by 0.6% to reach its lowest point in seven weeks. In contrast, the mainland's blue-chip CSI 300 index ticked up by 0.1% after an initial loss. Meanwhile, New York's Golden Dragon China Index saw a significant 4.5% drop overnight.

Nomura's revised growth outlook for China, along with property sector declines, shaped market sentiments. Mainland developers spearheaded the decline in Hong Kong, accompanied by a mixed reaction to government support measures and global market signals.

