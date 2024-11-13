Left Menu

CM Yadav Urges Voter Turnout as Key Assembly By-Elections Unfold in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav calls for voters to exercise their rights in ongoing by-elections in Vijaypur and Budhni, emphasizing development under his government. As polls close, results are expected on November 23. Key contests include BJP's Ramakant Bhargava against Congress's Rajkumar Patel and Mukesh Malhotra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 11:52 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 11:52 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has made a passionate appeal to voters, urging them to exercise their franchise amid ongoing by-elections in the state and across the country on Wednesday. In a statement to ANI, CM Yadav emphasized the significance of voting as a fundamental democratic right.

Underlining his government's achievements, Yadav stated, "We've worked diligently on all development fronts since our administration took charge, propelling Madhya Pradesh towards becoming the nation's top state, guided by the Prime Minister's leadership."

With polling underway until 6 PM for critical assembly seats in Vijaypur and Budhni, the stakes are high. Notably, Budhni, a stronghold of BJP and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, sees BJP's Ramakant Bhargava and Congress's Rajkumar Patel vying for power. Meanwhile, Vijaypur's seat was vacated by Congress's Ramniwas Rawat, now a BJP minister, setting stage for Mukesh Malhotra's Congress candidacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

