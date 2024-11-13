CM Yadav Urges Voter Turnout as Key Assembly By-Elections Unfold in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has made a passionate appeal to voters, urging them to exercise their franchise amid ongoing by-elections in the state and across the country on Wednesday. In a statement to ANI, CM Yadav emphasized the significance of voting as a fundamental democratic right.

Underlining his government's achievements, Yadav stated, "We've worked diligently on all development fronts since our administration took charge, propelling Madhya Pradesh towards becoming the nation's top state, guided by the Prime Minister's leadership."

With polling underway until 6 PM for critical assembly seats in Vijaypur and Budhni, the stakes are high. Notably, Budhni, a stronghold of BJP and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, sees BJP's Ramakant Bhargava and Congress's Rajkumar Patel vying for power. Meanwhile, Vijaypur's seat was vacated by Congress's Ramniwas Rawat, now a BJP minister, setting stage for Mukesh Malhotra's Congress candidacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)