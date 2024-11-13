Survival in Northeastern Nigeria: A Crisis of Crises

Northeastern Nigeria is grappling with a dire humanitarian crisis. Driven by soaring prices, a relentless insurgency, and catastrophic flooding, residents are finding it increasingly difficult to feed their families. The collapse of a dam has exacerbated the situation, leaving countless individuals without viable options.

Displaced persons now queue for aid in camps, their desperation heightened by the risk of bandit attacks on local farms. Indo Usman, a resident affected by repeated rebel attacks and natural disasters, epitomizes their struggles. After the flood washed away her livelihood, she, along with her family, sought refuge in a displacement camp.

Nigeria's infrastructural inadequacies, climate change, and economic challenges further compound the crisis. With millions below the poverty line and increasingly severe food insecurity, international aid falls short of meeting essential needs. Borno state, among others, continues to struggle, as many remain on the brink of survival.

