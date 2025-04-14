Displacement Crisis: Zamzam Camp Taken Over by Rapid Support Forces

In a grave humanitarian crisis, between 60,000 and 80,000 households, or up to 400,000 individuals, have been displaced from the Zamzam camp in North Darfur, Sudan, after the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) seized control.

The RSF took over the camp on Sunday following a four-day military onslaught, resulting in hundreds of casualties according to government and aid agencies. Rights organizations have consistently cautioned about potential atrocities as the RSF executed a months-long siege on the famine-plagued area.

The crisis has intensified since the war abruptly began in April 2023, ignited by a power struggle between the army and the RSF. This conflict has uprooted millions and led to severe famine across various parts of Sudan.

(With inputs from agencies.)