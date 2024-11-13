Left Menu

Europe's Green Transition: Challenges Amid Climate Shocks

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized the need for more resources to handle 'unprecedented climate shocks' at the COP29 climate summit. Greece has significantly increased renewable energy but faces challenges due to frequent natural disasters linked to climate change, highlighting the importance of immediate preparation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 12:59 IST
Europe's Green Transition: Challenges Amid Climate Shocks

At the COP29 climate summit, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stressed the necessity for additional resources to confront what he described as 'unprecedented climate shocks'. He highlighted the urgency of addressing current issues without being overly focused on future goals.

Greece, blessed with ample sun and wind, has more than doubled its renewable energy generation since 2014, now contributing to about half of its power production. Despite this progress, the country is committed to shutting down all coal-fired plants by 2028.

However, Greece has faced immense challenges in responding to and recovering from destructive floods and wildfires, incidents scientists attribute to warming sea waters and global climate change — underscoring the need for prompt action and preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024