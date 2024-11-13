Europe's Green Transition: Challenges Amid Climate Shocks

At the COP29 climate summit, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stressed the necessity for additional resources to confront what he described as 'unprecedented climate shocks'. He highlighted the urgency of addressing current issues without being overly focused on future goals.

Greece, blessed with ample sun and wind, has more than doubled its renewable energy generation since 2014, now contributing to about half of its power production. Despite this progress, the country is committed to shutting down all coal-fired plants by 2028.

However, Greece has faced immense challenges in responding to and recovering from destructive floods and wildfires, incidents scientists attribute to warming sea waters and global climate change — underscoring the need for prompt action and preparedness.

