Asian Markets Slump Amid Cooling 'Trump Trade'

Asian stocks declined on Wednesday, following a cooling of the 'Trump trade' momentum that had previously boosted U.S. markets. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell by 1.7%, while South Korea's Kospi dropped 2.6%. Meanwhile, U.S. futures decreased, although oil prices rose. Treasury yields put further pressure on the stock markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 13-11-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 13:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian stocks took a downturn on Wednesday, mirroring Wall Street's retreat as enthusiasm for the post-election 'Trump trade' waned. Japan's Nikkei 225 index slid 1.7% amid soaring wholesale inflation, driven by a weaker yen against the dollar, as reported by the Bank of Japan.

South Korea's Kospi fell 2.6%, with Samsung Electronics experiencing a 4.5% drop to a four-year low. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng decreased for the fourth consecutive day by 0.6%, while the Shanghai Composite managed a 0.3% gain.

In the U.S., market indices like the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average saw declines, further pressured by rising Treasury yields after the Veterans Day break. Investors are now closely watching inflation trends as the next update approaches, with expectations of increased consumer prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

