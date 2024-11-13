Asian Markets Slump Amid Cooling 'Trump Trade'

Asian stocks took a downturn on Wednesday, mirroring Wall Street's retreat as enthusiasm for the post-election 'Trump trade' waned. Japan's Nikkei 225 index slid 1.7% amid soaring wholesale inflation, driven by a weaker yen against the dollar, as reported by the Bank of Japan.

South Korea's Kospi fell 2.6%, with Samsung Electronics experiencing a 4.5% drop to a four-year low. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng decreased for the fourth consecutive day by 0.6%, while the Shanghai Composite managed a 0.3% gain.

In the U.S., market indices like the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average saw declines, further pressured by rising Treasury yields after the Veterans Day break. Investors are now closely watching inflation trends as the next update approaches, with expectations of increased consumer prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)