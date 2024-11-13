Left Menu

Nyoma Mudh ALG Construction: Progress Amidst Challenges

Construction of Nyoma Mudh Advanced Landing Ground in Ladakh progresses despite harsh climate. KCC Global Pvt. Ltd. tackles obstacles since contract award in August 2023. With a completed bi-directional runway, the site promises enhanced military capabilities and regional socio-economic benefits once finalized in August 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 13:47 IST
Nyoma Mudh ALG Construction: Progress Amidst Challenges
Visuals from the construction site in Leh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Construction efforts at the Nyoma Mudh Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) in Ladakh persist against formidable climatic odds. Administrative go-ahead for establishing essential infrastructure was granted on March 20, 2023, marking a significant step forward for the region.

With the contract secured by KCC Global Pvt. Ltd. on August 20, 2023, for INR 218 crore under EPC mode, the runway was impressively completed within just 14 months. Approximately 800 laborers, including locals and skilled personnel from beyond Ladakh, have been mobilized, aiming for a project completion date of August 2025.

The bi-directional runway, accommodating aircraft such as C-130, AN-32, MI-17, and ALH, stands ready. Site engineer Shaheed Saifi highlighted the resource logistics challenges, contrasting with conditions in the plains, emphasizing the landing ground's multipurpose benefits for military and cargo operations.

Brigadier Vishal Srivastava noted that the nearly completed runway awaits a joint inspection with the Air Force. Situated above 13,000 feet and near the LAC, the airstrip promises strategic advantages for troops in deployment, logistics, induction, and medical evacuation. Its operation is anticipated to bolster the region's socio-economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024