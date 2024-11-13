Nyoma Mudh ALG Construction: Progress Amidst Challenges

Construction efforts at the Nyoma Mudh Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) in Ladakh persist against formidable climatic odds. Administrative go-ahead for establishing essential infrastructure was granted on March 20, 2023, marking a significant step forward for the region.

With the contract secured by KCC Global Pvt. Ltd. on August 20, 2023, for INR 218 crore under EPC mode, the runway was impressively completed within just 14 months. Approximately 800 laborers, including locals and skilled personnel from beyond Ladakh, have been mobilized, aiming for a project completion date of August 2025.

The bi-directional runway, accommodating aircraft such as C-130, AN-32, MI-17, and ALH, stands ready. Site engineer Shaheed Saifi highlighted the resource logistics challenges, contrasting with conditions in the plains, emphasizing the landing ground's multipurpose benefits for military and cargo operations.

Brigadier Vishal Srivastava noted that the nearly completed runway awaits a joint inspection with the Air Force. Situated above 13,000 feet and near the LAC, the airstrip promises strategic advantages for troops in deployment, logistics, induction, and medical evacuation. Its operation is anticipated to bolster the region's socio-economic landscape.

