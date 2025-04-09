Left Menu

Ram Darbar Installation Marks Milestone in Ayodhya Temple Construction

The Ram temple in Ayodhya will host a three-day ceremony for the installation of a 'Ram Darbar', with rituals preceding the public opening on June 6. The event marks the completion of the temple's first floor, with the statues crafted from white marble arriving in May.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow/Ayodhya | Updated: 09-04-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A significant milestone in the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be reached next month, as officials prepare for a three-day ceremony to install a 'Ram Darbar'.

The event is set to take place in May, with the shrine opening to devotees on June 6. Officials emphasize that this is not a 'pran pratistha', or consecration, on the same scale as the larger ceremony held earlier in 2024.

The Ram Lalla idols will be positioned on the temple's first floor, accompanied by rituals like 'Jal-vas' and 'Anna-vas', heralding a major religious occasion in Ayodhya. The event symbolizes the near-completion of the Ram temple, where construction began in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

