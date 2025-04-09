Govt Approves Construction of 6-Lane Zirakpur Bypass to Ease Traffic Congestion

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has given its nod for the construction of a 6-lane Zirakpur Bypass under the Hybrid Annuity Mode. This ambitious project, which spans a total length of 19.2 kilometers, will connect the national highways NH-7 (Zirakpur-Patiala) and NH-5 (Zirakpur-Parwanoo), significantly easing traffic congestion in the region. With a projected capital cost of Rs. 1878.31 crore, the bypass is a crucial step toward enhancing integrated transport infrastructure in line with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan.

A Vital Transport Corridor in Punjab and Haryana

The Zirakpur Bypass will begin at the junction of NH-7 (Chandigarh-Bathinda) in Zirakpur and end at the junction with NH-5 (Zirakpur-Parwanoo) in Panchkula, Haryana. By bypassing the congested urban stretch of Zirakpur in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana, the project will provide a smoother, more efficient route for travelers. This will ensure seamless connectivity to various regions including Patiala, Delhi, Mohali Aerocity, and Himachal Pradesh, while diverting traffic from urbanized areas that often face significant congestion.

Key Objectives of the Zirakpur Bypass

The primary goal of the Zirakpur Bypass is to alleviate the growing traffic congestion in the densely populated urban areas of Zirakpur, Panchkula, and the surrounding regions. The current stretch of National Highways 7 and 5 has been a source of major bottlenecks, especially during peak hours, due to the heavy flow of vehicles between major cities and destinations. With this new bypass, the travel time between various locations will be significantly reduced, providing a more hassle-free experience for commuters.

Furthermore, the bypass will also enhance connectivity between major highways, ensuring that traffic from places such as Patiala, Delhi, and Mohali Aerocity does not clog the urban roads of Zirakpur and Panchkula. This will improve access to Himachal Pradesh, offering a direct route for travelers from the region without having to pass through urban centers.

Strategic Component of the Chandigarh-Panchkula-Mohali Urban Network

This development is part of the larger vision to decongest the Chandigarh-Panchkula-Mohali urban agglomeration by building a comprehensive road network, ultimately forming a ring road system around these cities. The Zirakpur Bypass serves as an important component of this broader plan, as it will allow smooth traffic flow between these critical urban areas while avoiding the problematic bottlenecks typically associated with busy city streets.

The bypass project is designed to be future-proof, with the capacity to accommodate growing traffic demands in the region. The government’s focus is on promoting economic growth by ensuring that infrastructure keeps pace with the increasing population and vehicular traffic.

Benefits to Commuters and the Region

Once operational, the Zirakpur Bypass will bring several advantages to commuters. By diverting traffic from the already overburdened sections of NH-7 and NH-5, travelers will experience faster and more convenient journeys. The decongestion of major urban areas like Zirakpur and Panchkula will also lead to better air quality, reduced noise pollution, and fewer accidents caused by traffic jams.

Additionally, the bypass will benefit the regional economy by improving access to commercial hubs, reducing transportation costs, and boosting tourism to destinations like Himachal Pradesh. The bypass will create smoother connectivity for the transportation of goods, facilitating trade between the north and south of India.

Boosting the Economy Through Infrastructure Development

The construction of the Zirakpur Bypass is a testament to the government's commitment to improving infrastructure across the country. The PM GatiShakti National Master Plan emphasizes seamless connectivity and efficient transport systems as a backbone for economic development. By investing in key infrastructure projects such as the Zirakpur Bypass, the government is laying the foundation for sustained growth, reduced congestion, and enhanced mobility in the region.

The development of this bypass is set to open up new opportunities for local businesses, improve the logistics sector, and contribute to the economic well-being of Punjab and Haryana. Furthermore, it will create jobs and stimulate growth in construction, engineering, and related industries, providing a much-needed boost to the regional economy.

Conclusion

The construction of the 6-lane Zirakpur Bypass is poised to transform the transportation landscape in the region, addressing long-standing traffic issues and improving connectivity between key cities. With the backing of Rs. 1878.31 crore in funding and strategic planning under the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, this project marks a major milestone in India’s infrastructure development journey. It reflects the government's focus on modernizing transport networks to meet the needs of a growing population and economy, ensuring a smoother, more efficient, and sustainable future for travelers in the region.