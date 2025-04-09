Left Menu

Protests Halt Tunnel Construction in Bhanupali-Beri Over Safety Concerns

Construction of tunnel no. 17 on the Bhanupali-Beri railway line has been suspended due to local protests. Villagers report structural damage to homes, unaddressed infrastructural and water issues, and unmet compensation promises. Protests continue as the affected residents demand accountability and reparations from authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-04-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 20:06 IST
Protests Halt Tunnel Construction in Bhanupali-Beri Over Safety Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Construction work on tunnel no. 17 of the Bhanupali-Beri railway line has been halted for a fourth consecutive day amid local protests concerning the safety of nearby homes.

Villagers from Nog and Badhyat in the Bilaspur Sadar area assert that the construction has caused structural cracks in 15 houses, rendering them unsafe, while also damaging roads and cutting off vital water supply sources.

The affected residents are demanding compensation and job opportunities promised by the Railways, failing which they pledge to continue their protests until their concerns are addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025