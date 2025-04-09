Protests Halt Tunnel Construction in Bhanupali-Beri Over Safety Concerns

Construction work on tunnel no. 17 of the Bhanupali-Beri railway line has been halted for a fourth consecutive day amid local protests concerning the safety of nearby homes.

Villagers from Nog and Badhyat in the Bilaspur Sadar area assert that the construction has caused structural cracks in 15 houses, rendering them unsafe, while also damaging roads and cutting off vital water supply sources.

The affected residents are demanding compensation and job opportunities promised by the Railways, failing which they pledge to continue their protests until their concerns are addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)