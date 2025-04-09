Protests Halt Tunnel Construction in Bhanupali-Beri Over Safety Concerns
Construction of tunnel no. 17 on the Bhanupali-Beri railway line has been suspended due to local protests. Villagers report structural damage to homes, unaddressed infrastructural and water issues, and unmet compensation promises. Protests continue as the affected residents demand accountability and reparations from authorities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-04-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 20:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Construction work on tunnel no. 17 of the Bhanupali-Beri railway line has been halted for a fourth consecutive day amid local protests concerning the safety of nearby homes.
Villagers from Nog and Badhyat in the Bilaspur Sadar area assert that the construction has caused structural cracks in 15 houses, rendering them unsafe, while also damaging roads and cutting off vital water supply sources.
The affected residents are demanding compensation and job opportunities promised by the Railways, failing which they pledge to continue their protests until their concerns are addressed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement