Turbulent Trading in Europe: Tech Stocks Dip Amid Inflation Concerns

European shares opened lower, impacted by tech stock declines, as investors watched for U.S. inflation data expected to influence Federal Reserve policies. The STOXX 600 fell by 0.1%, extending previous losses. However, energy stocks rose, with Siemens Energy and Just Eat Takeaway seeing significant gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 13:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares started Wednesday on a downbeat note, influenced by a dip in technology stocks, as the market's focus turned to an upcoming U.S. inflation report that may affect the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy.

As of 0809 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index fell by 0.1%, continuing its losses after a nearly 2% decline on Tuesday. Technology and auto stocks led the losses, both down by 0.9%.

Conversely, the energy sector saw a rise of 1.3%, with Siemens Energy's shares soaring 19% after announcing a new target for its order book. Meanwhile, Just Eat Takeaway and RWE experienced significant gains following positive financial moves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

