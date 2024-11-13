Turbulent Trading in Europe: Tech Stocks Dip Amid Inflation Concerns

European shares started Wednesday on a downbeat note, influenced by a dip in technology stocks, as the market's focus turned to an upcoming U.S. inflation report that may affect the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy.

As of 0809 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index fell by 0.1%, continuing its losses after a nearly 2% decline on Tuesday. Technology and auto stocks led the losses, both down by 0.9%.

Conversely, the energy sector saw a rise of 1.3%, with Siemens Energy's shares soaring 19% after announcing a new target for its order book. Meanwhile, Just Eat Takeaway and RWE experienced significant gains following positive financial moves.

