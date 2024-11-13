China Unveils Ambitious Military Capabilities at Zhuhai Air Show

China's most advanced military technologies were on full display at the Zhuhai Air Show, reflecting the nation's rising capabilities and strategic ambitions. Featuring notable unveilings, the air show drew attention from defense experts around the globe.

Highlighted displays included China's latest J-35A and J-20 stealth fighters, the stealth drone CH-7, and the HQ-19 air defense system. Such exhibits underline China's efforts to modernize and secure national defense, while maintaining a commitment to peace-based development, according to state media.

Key innovations, like the radar-evading CH-7 drone, enhance China's surveillance capacities over critical maritime zones. Experts suggest this technological prowess could alter regional power balances, particularly its impact on Taiwan and its response capabilities against potential threats.

