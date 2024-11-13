Left Menu

China Unveils Ambitious Military Capabilities at Zhuhai Air Show

The Zhuhai Air Show in China showcased the country's cutting-edge military advancements, including new stealth fighters, drones, and missile defense systems, emphasizing both technological progress and strategic intentions. The showcase underscores China's commitment to national defense as well as peaceful development, appealing to both domestic and international audiences.

Updated: 13-11-2024 14:21 IST
China's most advanced military technologies were on full display at the Zhuhai Air Show, reflecting the nation's rising capabilities and strategic ambitions. Featuring notable unveilings, the air show drew attention from defense experts around the globe.

Highlighted displays included China's latest J-35A and J-20 stealth fighters, the stealth drone CH-7, and the HQ-19 air defense system. Such exhibits underline China's efforts to modernize and secure national defense, while maintaining a commitment to peace-based development, according to state media.

Key innovations, like the radar-evading CH-7 drone, enhance China's surveillance capacities over critical maritime zones. Experts suggest this technological prowess could alter regional power balances, particularly its impact on Taiwan and its response capabilities against potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

