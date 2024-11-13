Left Menu

Greenpeace's Bold Protest at Equinor CEO's Home

Greenpeace protested by dumping debris from Brazilian floods in Equinor CEO Anders Opedal's garden, accusing him of being a major climate crisis driver. Equinor condemned the unauthorized act on private property and will report it to police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 13-11-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 21:33 IST
Greenpeace's Bold Protest at Equinor CEO's Home
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Norway

In a striking protest, Greenpeace activists targeted the home of Equinor's CEO, Anders Opedal, by dumping debris from recent Brazilian floods in his garden. This action was aimed at drawing attention to the company's significant role in the climate crisis.

The protest featured various household items, including a refrigerator and children's toys, scattered across Opedal's property in Sandnes, Norway. Activists displayed banners accusing the CEO of being responsible for climate injustices and demanded urgent action.

Equinor, a key player in Brazil's oil, gas, and solar energy sectors, denounced the protest as unauthorized, emphasizing that it violated private property rights. The company confirmed plans to report the incident to authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024