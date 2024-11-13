Greenpeace's Bold Protest at Equinor CEO's Home

In a striking protest, Greenpeace activists targeted the home of Equinor's CEO, Anders Opedal, by dumping debris from recent Brazilian floods in his garden. This action was aimed at drawing attention to the company's significant role in the climate crisis.

The protest featured various household items, including a refrigerator and children's toys, scattered across Opedal's property in Sandnes, Norway. Activists displayed banners accusing the CEO of being responsible for climate injustices and demanded urgent action.

Equinor, a key player in Brazil's oil, gas, and solar energy sectors, denounced the protest as unauthorized, emphasizing that it violated private property rights. The company confirmed plans to report the incident to authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)