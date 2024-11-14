Crackdown on Late-night Pubs in the City

The Chief Minister of the city, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has commanded District Magistrate Savin Bansal to enforce stringent actions autonomously against pubs and bars that operate beyond the sanctioned hours.

In response, District Magistrate Savin Bansal has instructed Sub-District Magistrates to initiate legal proceedings, including license cancellations, against establishments found operating past 11:00 p.m. as a part of law enforcement.

Following these directives, the District Excise Officer has suspended the licenses of three bars for 15 days due to non-compliance, reinforcing the government's commitment to uphold regulatory guidelines. (ANI)

