Crackdown on Late-night Pubs in the City

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami mandates strict measures against pubs and bars operating beyond permitted hours. District Magistrate Savin Bansal takes decisive action, suspending licenses of non-compliant establishments. Authorities emphasize legal repercussions and penalties for violators in efforts to maintain order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:09 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:09 IST
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of the city, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has commanded District Magistrate Savin Bansal to enforce stringent actions autonomously against pubs and bars that operate beyond the sanctioned hours.

In response, District Magistrate Savin Bansal has instructed Sub-District Magistrates to initiate legal proceedings, including license cancellations, against establishments found operating past 11:00 p.m. as a part of law enforcement.

Following these directives, the District Excise Officer has suspended the licenses of three bars for 15 days due to non-compliance, reinforcing the government's commitment to uphold regulatory guidelines. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

