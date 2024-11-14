Left Menu

Rahul and Kharge Pay Tribute to Nehru on His 135th Birth Anniversary

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge honored former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 135th birth anniversary, recognizing his pivotal role in shaping modern India. Describing Nehru as fearless and visionary, they lauded his contributions to India's democratic, scientific, and economic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:09 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:09 IST
First Prime Minister of India Jawahar Lal Nehru (Photo/X@RahulGandhi) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, marked the 135th birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, lauding his legacy as a key architect of modern India.

Rahul Gandhi, via a post on X, paid homage to Nehru, hailing him as the 'Jawahar of India' and a beacon of democratic and progressive values integral to the nation's foundations.

Joining Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also extolled Nehru's accomplishments, describing him as the 'architect of Modern India' who led the country from 'zero to the peak' in various developmental fields.

Kharge also shared an excerpt from Nehru's 'The Discovery of India' to highlight Nehru's vision of 'unity in diversity' and his lasting contributions to democracy.

Similarly, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra praised Nehru for his commitment to fearlessness and selfless public service, emphasizing his role in nation-building and stressing the dangers of politics driven by fear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

