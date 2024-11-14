Nutrition on Wheels: Doda Launches Mobile Van to Tackle Malnutrition

In a move to address malnutrition, the District Commissioner of Doda, Harvinder Singh, unveiled the 'Poshan Abhiyaan' mobile van from the DC office complex on Thursday. This initiative is part of the 'Poshan on Wheels' program targeting rural areas, particularly focusing on educating children, pregnant women, and the elderly about vital nutritional practices.

Through grassroots-level engagement, the administration is determined to combat malnutrition and foster a healthier future for the region. The launch of this mobile van forms a segment of the broader Mission Poshan, which has seen active implementation in Doda.

District administration efforts also extend to healthcare improvements, including sanitation and road safety. The van, equipped with modern audio-visual gear and compelling informational content, will traverse various villages over 36 days, covering eight projects, to maximize outreach.

