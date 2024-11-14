Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Honors Nehru on 135th Birth Anniversary

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders paid tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary at Shanti Van. Highlighting his fearlessness, Vadra praised Nehru as a modern India architect. Prime Minister Modi also honored Nehru, as India celebrates Children's Day in his memory on November 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:30 IST
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, alongside party leaders, marked the 135th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru by paying homage at Shanti Van on Thursday. Vadra lauded him as the architect of modern India, invoking his legacy of leading fearlessly against those who incite fear and manipulate the public. Her message resonated on social media platform X, highlighting Nehru's enduring lessons in courage and public service.

Vadra asserted that genuine public servants stand bravely with their heads held high, empowering the people to live fearlessly. She paid a respectful homage to Nehru's commitment to prioritizing the public's welfare in every aspect of nation-building. Her remarks come amidst the political context of her candidacy for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-elections, where she expressed confidence in receiving the people's mandate.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid his respects to Nehru on the social platform, commemorating his birth anniversary. Known affectionately as 'Chacha Nehru,' the first Prime Minister of independent India is celebrated nationwide on November 14, marking Children's Day—a testament to his advocacy for children's welfare. Born in Prayagraj on November 14, 1889, and passing away on May 27, 1964, Nehru's life is honored with various activities, including school events and government ceremonies, remembering his contributions to the nation and his pivotal role in the freedom struggle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

