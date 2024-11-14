Jacqueline Fernandez Challenges Money Laundering Allegations: Court Hears Arguments

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has contested charges against her in a high-profile Rs. 200 crore money laundering case, heard by the Delhi High Court on Wednesday.

Fernandez claims ignorance regarding the criminal origins of the gifts she received, as argued by her legal representatives, including senior advocate Siddharth Agrawal.

The Court, led by Justice Anish Dayal, focused on whether adults have a duty to know the source of their gifts. Further arguments are scheduled for November 26.

