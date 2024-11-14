Left Menu

Jacqueline Fernandez Challenges Money Laundering Allegations: Court Hears Arguments

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez contests charges in a Rs. 200 crore money laundering case, claiming ignorance of the criminal origins of gifts received. Her counsel argues there was no illegal omission on her part. The Delhi High Court will continue the hearing on November 26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 11:21 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 11:21 IST
Bollywood Actress Jacqueline Fernandez (Filephoto). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has contested charges against her in a high-profile Rs. 200 crore money laundering case, heard by the Delhi High Court on Wednesday.

Fernandez claims ignorance regarding the criminal origins of the gifts she received, as argued by her legal representatives, including senior advocate Siddharth Agrawal.

The Court, led by Justice Anish Dayal, focused on whether adults have a duty to know the source of their gifts. Further arguments are scheduled for November 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

