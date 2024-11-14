Serbia Seeks Stake in Hungary's Paks Nuclear Plant

Serbia is in discussions to purchase a stake of up to 10% in Hungary's Paks nuclear power plant, according to President Aleksandar Vucic. The announcement was made during a press meeting in Budapest.

President Vucic revealed that he has approached Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban with an offer, expressing Serbia's readiness to pay the full price for either 5% or 10% ownership of the plant.

This potential deal could enhance Serbia's energy resources, as both nations navigate the complexities of collaborative nuclear power management.

