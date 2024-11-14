Left Menu

Serbia Seeks Stake in Hungary's Paks Nuclear Plant

Serbia has expressed interest in acquiring up to a 10% stake in Hungary's Paks nuclear power plant. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that the nation is prepared to pay full price for this ownership share. Discussions with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban are underway.

Serbia Seeks Stake in Hungary's Paks Nuclear Plant
Serbia is in discussions to purchase a stake of up to 10% in Hungary's Paks nuclear power plant, according to President Aleksandar Vucic. The announcement was made during a press meeting in Budapest.

President Vucic revealed that he has approached Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban with an offer, expressing Serbia's readiness to pay the full price for either 5% or 10% ownership of the plant.

This potential deal could enhance Serbia's energy resources, as both nations navigate the complexities of collaborative nuclear power management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

