Left Menu

SECI's Crackdown on Reliance Power: Fraud Allegations Trigger Inquiry

India’s SECI has issued a show-cause notice to Reliance Power, alleging submission of fake bank guarantees. The agency has banned the company from auctions for three years and is considering criminal proceedings. Reliance Power claims it is a victim of fraud and has filed a complaint with the authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 20:33 IST
SECI's Crackdown on Reliance Power: Fraud Allegations Trigger Inquiry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's Solar Energy Corporation (SECI) has taken significant steps against Reliance Power by issuing a show-cause notice over allegations of submitting a counterfeit bank guarantee.

The energy firm is accused of presenting a fake endorsement from a foreign bank as part of its bid, prompting SECI to bar it from auctions for three years.

Reliance Power, in response, asserted that it has fallen victim to fraud and has lodged a complaint with the Economic Offence Wing in Delhi, pending further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024