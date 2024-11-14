Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Inaugurates Baikunth Chaturdashi Fair in Garhwal

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Baikunth Chaturdashi Fair and Development Exhibition in Garhwal's Srinagar. Emphasizing cultural heritage, he highlighted ongoing infrastructure projects and educational initiatives. Dhami also mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of the decade as one for Uttarakhand's development.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami kickstarted the Baikunth Chaturdashi Fair and Development Exhibition in the Srinagar area of Garhwal district, with an inaugural ceremony marked by traditional prayers and fervor.

At Lord Kamleshwar Mahadev Temple, CM Dhami offered prayers, emphasizing the temple's cultural and historical significance. He lauded the fair as a representation of the state's faith and traditions.

The Chief Minister also detailed ongoing projects in Srinagar, including a significant investment in health and infrastructure, highlighting a concerted effort towards the region's development as envisioned by PM Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

