Boosting Investor Knowledge: SEBI's Interactive Pavilion at IITF 2024

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has launched a pavilion at the India International Trade Fair 2024 to enhance public awareness about financial markets. With various engaging activities and digital initiatives, SEBI aims to promote safe investing practices and caution against unauthorized schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has established a prominent pavilion at the India International Trade Fair 2024, aiming to bolster public understanding of the financial markets and informed investment strategies.

The pavilion offers a multifaceted approach with engaging activities such as talk shows, skit performances, and puppet shows designed to educate attendees and warn them against the risks of unregistered entities and unauthorized investment schemes.

As part of their ongoing commitment, SEBI has introduced advanced systems like SCORES 2.0 for grievance redressal and SMART ODR for online dispute resolution, while showcasing India's pioneering efforts in market technologies at the fair, which concludes on November 27.

