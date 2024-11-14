Timely Intervention Saves Toddler from Mercury Toxicity

A two-year-old child in Delhi was saved from mercury toxicity thanks to quick hospital intervention after swallowing mercury from a broken thermometer. Initial observations showed no signs of distress, complicating the diagnosis process.

Under the care of Dr. Sufla Saxena at HCMCT Manipal Hospital, conservative management with laxatives initially aimed to clear the mercury. Despite these efforts, X-rays indicated significant mercury presence in the bowel, prompting the need for a more aggressive procedure.

An urgent colonoscopy was conducted, revealing widespread mercury throughout the large bowel and at the appendix's tip. A comprehensive bowel lavage successfully removed the toxic element, allowing for the child's discharge the next day. Dr. Saxena emphasized that the case underscores the critical need for timely pediatric care to manage toxic exposures effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)