Timely Intervention Saves Toddler from Mercury Toxicity

A Delhi hospital successfully treated a two-year-old who ingested mercury from a broken thermometer. Despite initial conservative management, a colonoscopy was required to remove mercury from the child's intestines. Timely medical intervention prevented mercury toxicity, highlighting the importance of swift and advanced pediatric care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:57 IST
Visual of two-year-old baby's X-ray (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A two-year-old child in Delhi was saved from mercury toxicity thanks to quick hospital intervention after swallowing mercury from a broken thermometer. Initial observations showed no signs of distress, complicating the diagnosis process.

Under the care of Dr. Sufla Saxena at HCMCT Manipal Hospital, conservative management with laxatives initially aimed to clear the mercury. Despite these efforts, X-rays indicated significant mercury presence in the bowel, prompting the need for a more aggressive procedure.

An urgent colonoscopy was conducted, revealing widespread mercury throughout the large bowel and at the appendix's tip. A comprehensive bowel lavage successfully removed the toxic element, allowing for the child's discharge the next day. Dr. Saxena emphasized that the case underscores the critical need for timely pediatric care to manage toxic exposures effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

