NFR Projects Reviewed: AI Tech for Elephant Safety and Local Entrepreneur Boost

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal led a consortium of Members of Parliament in a comprehensive review of the projects and growth activities initiated by the Northeast Frontier Railways under the Tinsukia division. A statement highlighted the collective call for sustainable development that minimally impacts ecology, incorporating advanced AI technology to ensure elephants' safety when crossing railway lines.

Addressing the forum, Sonowal urged the Railways for rapid execution of the 'One Station One Product' initiative, which he emphasized would benefit local entrepreneurs by expanding the market reach for indigenous products. Sonowal remarked on the productive discourse among MPs and Indian Railways officials, focusing on development under Tinsukia's realm. He hailed the implementation of AI-driven Intrusion Detection Systems as a significant stride towards safeguarding elephants and promoting eco-friendly railway advancements.

The meeting featured additional participation from distinguished figures, including Rajya Sabha MP Rameswar Teli, Kaziranga MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, and Nagaland MP S Supongmeren Jamir. Essential updates on ongoing projects, from infrastructure progress to digital transitions like QR code ticketing at numerous stations, were delivered. Emphasizing 'Digital India,' managerial voices emphasized local entrepreneurship support through 'One Station One Product' stalls envisaged to fortify socio-economic development.

Northeast Frontier Railway's General Manager, Chetan Kumar Srivastava, alongside Divisional Railway Manager of Tinsukia, Uttam Prakash, showcased recent projects and operations, including electrification and track doubling initiatives. Discussions pointed to projects like the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme for New Tinsukia and wildlife-friendly canopy bridges, reiterating AI systems to alert train personnel of elephant presence. The MPs received petitions to assist in mitigating unauthorized crossings to enhance safety and the division's developmental blueprint.

The forum's deliberations aimed to refine railway development strategies for the region, integrating the feedback from attending MPs into forthcoming proposals, as acknowledged by the General Manager.

(With inputs from agencies.)