Left Menu

NFR Projects Reviewed: AI Tech for Elephant Safety and Local Entrepreneur Boost

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal chaired a meeting with MPs to evaluate Tinsukia division’s railway projects. Emphasizing sustainable, eco-friendly development and swift 'One Station One Product' rollout, the forum discussed AI utilization for elephant safety and initiatives to help local businesses expand their markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 23:17 IST
NFR Projects Reviewed: AI Tech for Elephant Safety and Local Entrepreneur Boost
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal led a consortium of Members of Parliament in a comprehensive review of the projects and growth activities initiated by the Northeast Frontier Railways under the Tinsukia division. A statement highlighted the collective call for sustainable development that minimally impacts ecology, incorporating advanced AI technology to ensure elephants' safety when crossing railway lines.

Addressing the forum, Sonowal urged the Railways for rapid execution of the 'One Station One Product' initiative, which he emphasized would benefit local entrepreneurs by expanding the market reach for indigenous products. Sonowal remarked on the productive discourse among MPs and Indian Railways officials, focusing on development under Tinsukia's realm. He hailed the implementation of AI-driven Intrusion Detection Systems as a significant stride towards safeguarding elephants and promoting eco-friendly railway advancements.

The meeting featured additional participation from distinguished figures, including Rajya Sabha MP Rameswar Teli, Kaziranga MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, and Nagaland MP S Supongmeren Jamir. Essential updates on ongoing projects, from infrastructure progress to digital transitions like QR code ticketing at numerous stations, were delivered. Emphasizing 'Digital India,' managerial voices emphasized local entrepreneurship support through 'One Station One Product' stalls envisaged to fortify socio-economic development.

Northeast Frontier Railway's General Manager, Chetan Kumar Srivastava, alongside Divisional Railway Manager of Tinsukia, Uttam Prakash, showcased recent projects and operations, including electrification and track doubling initiatives. Discussions pointed to projects like the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme for New Tinsukia and wildlife-friendly canopy bridges, reiterating AI systems to alert train personnel of elephant presence. The MPs received petitions to assist in mitigating unauthorized crossings to enhance safety and the division's developmental blueprint.

The forum's deliberations aimed to refine railway development strategies for the region, integrating the feedback from attending MPs into forthcoming proposals, as acknowledged by the General Manager.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024