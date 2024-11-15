Xi Jinping's Strategic Port Project: China's Gateway to Latin America

Chinese President Xi Jinping has embarked on a significant diplomatic tour in Latin America, beginning with the inauguration of the Chancay deep-water port in Lima. This initiative marks one of China's most ambitious infrastructure projects in the region, aiming to strengthen trade ties between Asia and South America.

During his visit, Xi will also participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima and will continue to the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro. The Chancay port, developed with Chinese investment, is expected to become a vital shipping hub, enhancing Peru and Brazil's trade with China.

The port is part of China's strategy to deepen economic ties with Latin America, offering potential logistical benefits and economic growth. However, it has raised concerns in Washington over possible military uses by China, given its strategic location and significant Chinese control.

(With inputs from agencies.)