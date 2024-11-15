AustraHind 2024: Strengthening India-Australia Military Bond

The third edition of AustraHind, a joint military exercise between India and Australia, is currently taking place at the Foreign Training Node in Aundh, Pune, from November 8 to 21. This initiative is part of a strategic effort to bolster cooperation and interoperability between the two countries' armed forces.

According to a release from the Defence Ministry, the first phase of AustraHind 2024 has already witnessed significant interaction, with troops engaging in activities ranging from physical fitness to special arms skills. Combat scenarios like raiding hostile targets and delivering first aid have provided invaluable practical experience, enhancing coordination.

The event also included social and cultural activities, enhancing understanding and camaraderie. Participants visited the historic Sinhagad Fort and the National Defence Academy at Khadakwasla. Looking ahead, the exercise will culminate in a 48-hour validation exercise, reflecting the strong defense ties and regional security collaboration between India and Australia.

