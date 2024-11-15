Orban Calls for Reassessment of EU Sanctions Amid Rising Energy Prices

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has urged the European Union to reevaluate its sanctions on Russia, pointing to their role in keeping energy prices high and harming the bloc's economic competitiveness. The call comes as EU leaders united last week to pledge their commitment to boosting competitiveness.

Emphasizing the urgent need to cut energy costs, Orban stated that revising the sanctions policy is crucial to achieving this goal, citing that current measures hinder any decrease in energy prices. In an interview with Hungarian public radio, he highlighted the disparity between energy costs faced by U.S. and European companies, urging a change in approach.

Orban has consistently been a critic of the EU's stance on Russia since the onset of the Ukraine conflict in 2022. Despite efforts in Western Europe to reduce dependency on Russian energy, Hungary remains significantly reliant on Russian gas and crude oil, which constitutes 80-85% of its supplies.

