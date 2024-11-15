Left Menu

Historic Trilateral Power Transmission Links Nepal, India, and Bangladesh

Nepal began supplying power to Bangladesh through India's national grid, marking the first trilateral power trade between these countries. This initiative, inaugurated by officials from Nepal, India, and Bangladesh, symbolizes enhanced sub-regional cooperation and connectivity in the energy sector. A tripartite agreement was signed recently in Kathmandu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 16:11 IST
Historic Trilateral Power Transmission Links Nepal, India, and Bangladesh
  • Country:
  • India

Nepal has commenced transmitting power to Bangladesh via India's national grid in a landmark event, marking the first-ever trilateral power transaction involving the three nations.

The virtual inauguration was attended by Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar from India, Bangladeshi energy adviser Md. Fouzul Kabir Khan, and Nepal's Energy Minister Dipak Khadka.

This strategic power sharing, facilitated by the Indian government, follows a recent tripartite agreement aimed at bolstering regional energy ties and connectivity for mutual economic benefits across South Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024