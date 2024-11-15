Historic Trilateral Power Transmission Links Nepal, India, and Bangladesh

Nepal has commenced transmitting power to Bangladesh via India's national grid in a landmark event, marking the first-ever trilateral power transaction involving the three nations.

The virtual inauguration was attended by Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar from India, Bangladeshi energy adviser Md. Fouzul Kabir Khan, and Nepal's Energy Minister Dipak Khadka.

This strategic power sharing, facilitated by the Indian government, follows a recent tripartite agreement aimed at bolstering regional energy ties and connectivity for mutual economic benefits across South Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)