Union Minister's Assam Visit to Strengthen Welfare Missions

Dr. Virendra Kumar, the Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, is set to embark on a significant three-day visit to Karbi Anglong, Assam, starting Saturday. The purpose of his visit is to review the implementation of numerous central welfare programs and engage with local stakeholders to ensure the initiatives are on track.

Throughout his visit, Dr. Kumar will hold pivotal discussions with the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and district officials, focusing on the progress of major government schemes, notably the National Oil Palm Mission. His agenda includes interactions with the residents of Samelangso Block, an area identified under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana's aspirational program. Additionally, he will inspect healthcare and educational facilities in the towns of Diphu and Howraghat, key areas of the district.

The Minister's itinerary also involves meetings with NGOs aligned with the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' campaign, aimed at reducing substance abuse, and visiting divyang children at the Sarsing Teron Memorial in Diphu, highlighting his commitment to social justice and empowerment initiatives. (ANI)

