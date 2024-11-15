Left Menu

Union Minister's Assam Visit to Strengthen Welfare Missions

Union Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar embarks on a three-day visit to Karbi Anglong, Assam, to review central welfare programs. He will meet with local authorities to evaluate flagship schemes like the National Oil Palm Mission, and visit healthcare and educational facilities while engaging with stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:11 IST
Dr. Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment (Photo/@Drvirendrakum13). Image Credit: ANI
Dr. Virendra Kumar, the Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, is set to embark on a significant three-day visit to Karbi Anglong, Assam, starting Saturday. The purpose of his visit is to review the implementation of numerous central welfare programs and engage with local stakeholders to ensure the initiatives are on track.

Throughout his visit, Dr. Kumar will hold pivotal discussions with the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and district officials, focusing on the progress of major government schemes, notably the National Oil Palm Mission. His agenda includes interactions with the residents of Samelangso Block, an area identified under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana's aspirational program. Additionally, he will inspect healthcare and educational facilities in the towns of Diphu and Howraghat, key areas of the district.

The Minister's itinerary also involves meetings with NGOs aligned with the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' campaign, aimed at reducing substance abuse, and visiting divyang children at the Sarsing Teron Memorial in Diphu, highlighting his commitment to social justice and empowerment initiatives. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

