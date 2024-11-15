Left Menu

Haryana's Farmers Rejoice: CM Saini Unveils Rs 300 Crore Bonus and Digital Initiatives

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini released a Rs 300 crore bonus for 2.62 lakh farmers, marking Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary. Additional initiatives include digital distribution of Soil Health Cards to enhance crop productivity. A 'Vivadon Se Samadhan' scheme was also launched to settle HSVP disputes.

In a significant move benefiting Haryana's agricultural community, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a Rs 300 crore bonus installment for the state's farmers on Friday. This announcement coincided with the 555th birth anniversary of Sikhism's illustrious founder, Guru Nanak Dev.

With a seamless single-click transfer, 2.62 lakh farmers received the funds directly into their bank accounts, underscoring the efficiency of Haryana's Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. This was the second installment of the state's initiative to provide Rs 2,000 per acre in bonuses due to adverse weather during Kharif-2024.

Moreover, Saini introduced digital Soil Health Cards via WhatsApp to expedite the distribution process and improve fertilizer application and crop yield. The Chief Minister also unveiled the 'Vivadon Se Samadhan' scheme to resolve pending disputes for plot holders of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), promising relief totaling Rs 550 crore.

