Russia has informed Austria that it will cease gas deliveries via Ukraine starting Saturday, marking the end of an era for Moscow's last gas flows to Europe through this route.

Ukraine's refusal to renew its transit agreement with Gazprom aims to cut off profits that may fund Russia's conflict with Ukraine. Austria, heavily reliant on this supply, has preemptively prepared for Moscow's suspension.

Austria's OMV and government have reassured citizens that zero homes will face heating issues, citing alternative import routes from Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands.

