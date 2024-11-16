New Zealand's Groundbreaking Green Trade Agreement
New Zealand has signed an impactful trade agreement with Switzerland, Costa Rica, and Iceland to eliminate tariffs on sustainable goods and services. This move aims to enhance the export sector, crucially doubling the value of exports in ten years, while promoting environmental sustainability.
- Country:
- Australia
New Zealand has made a significant stride towards sustainability by signing a trade agreement with Switzerland, Costa Rica, and Iceland, aimed at removing tariffs on numerous sustainable goods and services.
The Agreement on Climate Change, Trade, and Sustainability, outlined at a ceremony during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Peru, was initially agreed upon in July, according to Trade and Agriculture Minister Todd McClay.
McClay highlighted the agreement's potential to strengthen key export sectors, including wood and wool, while also reducing costs for consumers through the removal of tariffs on various eco-friendly products.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tibetan Whistle-Blower Detained: Echoes of Environmental Sabotage
Some people burst crackers; Delhi's air quality would have improved more if it could be stopped: Environment Minister Rai.
Launched special dust control campaign; two mobile anti-smog guns deployed in each assembly constituency: Delhi Environment Minister Rai.
Thank people of Delhi for stopping AQI from slipping to 'severe' category on Diwali: Environment Minister Gopal Rai.
Ecuador's Indigenous Environmental Defenders Face Rising Threats