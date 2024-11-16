Left Menu

New Zealand's Groundbreaking Green Trade Agreement

New Zealand has signed an impactful trade agreement with Switzerland, Costa Rica, and Iceland to eliminate tariffs on sustainable goods and services. This move aims to enhance the export sector, crucially doubling the value of exports in ten years, while promoting environmental sustainability.

New Zealand has made a significant stride towards sustainability by signing a trade agreement with Switzerland, Costa Rica, and Iceland, aimed at removing tariffs on numerous sustainable goods and services.

The Agreement on Climate Change, Trade, and Sustainability, outlined at a ceremony during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Peru, was initially agreed upon in July, according to Trade and Agriculture Minister Todd McClay.

McClay highlighted the agreement's potential to strengthen key export sectors, including wood and wool, while also reducing costs for consumers through the removal of tariffs on various eco-friendly products.

