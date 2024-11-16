Tragic Fire at Jhansi Medical College Claims 10 Infants: Multi-level Probe Initiated

In a tragic incident at Jhansi Medical College, a fire outbreak in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) claimed the lives of 10 newborn babies. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has promised a multi-level investigation to determine the cause and hold accountable those responsible.

Speaking on Saturday, Pathak conveyed the state government's commitment to supporting the bereaved families. Preliminary probes indicate that a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator might have triggered the blaze, which spread rapidly due to the high oxygen concentration in the room.

BJP MLA Rajeev Singh Parichha described the event as 'unfortunate' while noting the rescue of 35 infants from the unit. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured swift relief efforts and expressed heartfelt condolences to the families on social media.

