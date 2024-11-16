Plot to Murder in Court: Aftab Poonawala's Narrow Escape from Lawrence Bishnoi's Gang

A chilling plot by Shubham Lonkar, associated with the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang, aimed to assassinate Aftab Poonawala, accused in the chilling murder of Shraddha Walker. Sources indicate that Lonkar orchestrated a month-long plan in 2022 to execute the murder at Delhi's Saket Court.

Aftab, currently in Tihar Jail, has become the focal point of multiple threats. Despite a meticulous reconnaissance operation aimed at exploiting a court appearance by Aftab, heightened security measures by the Delhi Police thwarted the plot.

A month of reconnaissance led Lonkar from Mumbai to Delhi, seeking the opportune moment for an attack with two shooters during court proceedings. Despite these intentions, heavy security arrangements uncovered and blocked the assassination plan.

The heightened danger has prompted the Tihar Jail administration to bolster Poonawala's security, particularly after Shiv Kumar Gautam, implicated in the Baba Siddiqui case, voiced his intent to the police. Sources confirm Poonawala remains a target of the gang's internal prison plot.

While Aftab's safety is being prioritized, the legal proceedings face hurdles, with Poonawala's request for a limited trial schedule being rejected. The court emphasized the necessity for back-to-back dates given the slow progress, with only 134 of 212 witnesses examined since June 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)