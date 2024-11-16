Blaze Contained at Rangareddy's Golden Fortune Green Homes: No Casualties

In the early hours of Saturday, a fire broke out on the third floor of Golden Fortune Green Homes, a residential apartment located in Rangareddy district. Firefighters arrived promptly after receiving the alert and managed to bring the blaze under control.

Kareem, District Fire Officer of Rangareddy, confirmed that the fire started at around 6 AM due to a fridge explosion in the apartment. He reported that three fire tenders were dispatched to the location, and the situation was quickly contained.

Remarkably, there were no casualties, as the four apartment residents swiftly evacuated. The fire, however, caused significant property damage. Earlier incidents in the district included fires at two scrap godowns, yet no casualties were recorded. Firefighters on-site at the Aramghar X roads effectively managed to control the flames. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)