IMF Flags Concerns Over Pakistan's Loan Implementation

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised concerns about Pakistan's struggle to implement its USD 7 billion loan package, citing issues such as tax shortfalls and delays in securing foreign loans.

During a five-day mission, the IMF expressed worries about Punjab's misalignment in agriculture income tax laws with federal legislation and deviations from the National Fiscal Pact, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Key issues include underperformance by the Federal Board of Revenue and loan finalization delays. The IMF urged Pakistan to seek aid from Riyadh and Beijing for deferred oil payments and debt rescheduling while emphasizing necessary legislative amendments and the privatisation of power distribution companies.

