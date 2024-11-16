Left Menu

IMF Flags Concerns Over Pakistan's Loan Implementation

The IMF highlighted challenges Pakistan faces in implementing a $7 billion loan package, including tax shortfalls, foreign loan delays, and inconsistent provincial tax laws. Concerns about unmet fiscal pact requirements and privatisation delays were raised, urging alignment with the Federal Board of Revenue and legislative amendments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 16-11-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 12:03 IST
IMF Flags Concerns Over Pakistan's Loan Implementation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised concerns about Pakistan's struggle to implement its USD 7 billion loan package, citing issues such as tax shortfalls and delays in securing foreign loans.

During a five-day mission, the IMF expressed worries about Punjab's misalignment in agriculture income tax laws with federal legislation and deviations from the National Fiscal Pact, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Key issues include underperformance by the Federal Board of Revenue and loan finalization delays. The IMF urged Pakistan to seek aid from Riyadh and Beijing for deferred oil payments and debt rescheduling while emphasizing necessary legislative amendments and the privatisation of power distribution companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024