Empowering Haryana: A Bright Future with Solar Initiatives

Chairman of the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC), Nand Lal Sharma, convened with Chief Minister Nayab Saini to explore advancements in the state's power sector. Key discussions focused on the promotion of solar energy, enhancing thermal power plant operations, and reducing AT&C losses to ensure efficient electricity supply.

A notable part of the meeting underscored the implementation of the 'Har Ghar Surya Yojana,' a central government initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at installing solar panels on homes to provide free electricity. The scheme also offers subsidies to Antyodaya families, potentially saving the government Rs 75,000 crore annually.

Addressing the state's current power sector challenges, Sharma shared insights from his experience at Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam, emphasizing solar energy's role in achieving the central goal of generating 500 GW of green energy by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)