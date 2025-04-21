Tata Motors Drives into Green Future with Wind-Solar Energy Deal
Tata Motors has signed a power purchase agreement with Tata Power Renewable Energy to develop a 131 MW wind-solar hybrid project. This initiative aims to generate 300 million units of clean energy annually, supplying green power to Tata Motors' facilities in Maharashtra and Gujarat, reducing carbon emissions.
- Country:
- India
Tata Motors has taken a significant step towards sustainability by signing a power purchase agreement with Tata Power Renewable Energy to co-develop a 131 MW wind-solar hybrid project. This innovative initiative promises to generate approximately 300 million units of clean electricity each year.
The project is a clear commitment by the automotive giant to reduce its carbon footprint. It is projected to offset over 2 lakh tons of CO₂ emissions annually, marking a substantial contribution to India's green energy transition. The clean energy will be used exclusively by Tata Motors' manufacturing plants in Maharashtra and Gujarat.
Vishal Badshah, Vice President of Operations for Commercial Vehicles at Tata Motors, reiterated the company's dedication to integrating renewable energy into its operations. With this agreement, Tata Motors reinforces its role in promoting green manufacturing and supports India's broader environmental goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
