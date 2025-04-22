Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Leads in Solar Energy and Green Initiatives

The Uttar Pradesh government is focusing on expanding green cover and promoting solar energy as part of its sustainable development efforts to tackle climate change. Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state is enhancing solar energy generation and implementing initiatives like rooftop projects and establishing solar parks.

The Uttar Pradesh government is vigorously expanding its green cover and fostering green energy efforts to combat the rising challenges of climate change across India. This includes increasing temperatures, unpredictable rainfall, and severe weather incidents, as stated on Tuesday.

With a sharp focus on these initiatives, Uttar Pradesh is rapidly emerging as a national leader in sustainable development. During a visit to Lucknow, Union minister Prahlad Joshi complemented the state's efforts, noting that, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state is setting a benchmark in meeting energy demand through exemplary solar initiatives in Ayodhya and Varanasi.

The state's solar prospects are promising, with the Uttar Pradesh Solar Energy Policy 2022 targeting 22,000 MW by 2027. Significant progress has been noted, with solar capacity increasing tenfold since Adityanath took office. Future plans include developing solar parks, promoting rooftop solar projects, and increasing green cover through extensive plantation drives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

