Inferno at Jhansi Medical College Sparks Outrage and Grief

A tragic fire at Jhansi Medical College, attributed to an oxygen concentrator, killed 10 newborns. Political leaders condemned the incident, highlighting failures in healthcare infrastructure. The incident drew national attention, with calls for accountability and immediate reforms to prevent future tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 18:34 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident that has sent shockwaves across the nation, a fire at Jhansi Medical College has resulted in the tragic deaths of 10 newborns. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has condemned the event, calling it a 'shameful' example of inadequate healthcare facilities in modern times.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also expressed her outrage, demanding urgent measures to prevent similar calamities. The blaze, reportedly ignited by a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator, quickly spread in the oxygen-rich NICU environment. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi demanded accountability, calling for strict actions against those at fault.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his grief, describing the disaster as 'heart-wrenching.' He assured that under the state government's guidance, the local administration is committed to providing relief and conducting rescue efforts. The mishap has left families grieving and searching for their missing children, with calls growing for systemic healthcare reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

