Security Forces Engage in Fierce Battle with Naxals on Chhattisgarh Border
Five Naxals were killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces on the Chhattisgarh border. The operation, which resulted in injuries to two soldiers, also led to the recovery of a large cache of weapons. Security personnel continue to engage as the situation unfolds, with communication currently intermittent.
- Country:
- India
Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Sharma, confirmed that intermittent firing was reported on the Narayanpur-Kanker district border from Saturday morning. In the same encounter, five Naxals were killed by security forces, while two soldiers sustained injuries and are currently out of danger, according to an ANI report.
The Kanker Superintendent of Police, Indira Kalyan Elesela, stated that during a joint operation by the STF and BSF in the Abujhmadh jungle, two jawans were injured and have since been transported to Raipur where they are in stable condition. She also confirmed the recovery of five Naxal bodies and ongoing operations, with potential developments expected as communication remains sporadic.
IG Bastar, P Sundarraj, reported that in the fierce exchange of fire on the Kanker-Narayanpur border, a significant cache of weapons was confiscated. The encounter continues, as the security forces aim to neutralize the Naxals. This follows a previous operation where three Naxals, including a platoon commander, were killed in Bijapur.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir Encounters: Pakistan's Proxy War Tactics Unveiled
Tragic Elephant Encounters: Fatal Attacks and Mysterious Deaths in Madhya Pradesh
Tense Weekend in Srinagar: Grenade Attack and Encounters Shake Region
Elephants in the Crossfire: MP's Plan for Peace with Pachyderms
Series of Encounters and Attacks Unsettles Jammu and Kashmir