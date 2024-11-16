Security Forces Engage in Fierce Battle with Naxals on Chhattisgarh Border

Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Sharma, confirmed that intermittent firing was reported on the Narayanpur-Kanker district border from Saturday morning. In the same encounter, five Naxals were killed by security forces, while two soldiers sustained injuries and are currently out of danger, according to an ANI report.

The Kanker Superintendent of Police, Indira Kalyan Elesela, stated that during a joint operation by the STF and BSF in the Abujhmadh jungle, two jawans were injured and have since been transported to Raipur where they are in stable condition. She also confirmed the recovery of five Naxal bodies and ongoing operations, with potential developments expected as communication remains sporadic.

IG Bastar, P Sundarraj, reported that in the fierce exchange of fire on the Kanker-Narayanpur border, a significant cache of weapons was confiscated. The encounter continues, as the security forces aim to neutralize the Naxals. This follows a previous operation where three Naxals, including a platoon commander, were killed in Bijapur.

(With inputs from agencies.)