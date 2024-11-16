Left Menu

Security Forces Engage in Fierce Battle with Naxals on Chhattisgarh Border

Five Naxals were killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces on the Chhattisgarh border. The operation, which resulted in injuries to two soldiers, also led to the recovery of a large cache of weapons. Security personnel continue to engage as the situation unfolds, with communication currently intermittent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 21:35 IST
Security Forces Engage in Fierce Battle with Naxals on Chhattisgarh Border
Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Sharma, confirmed that intermittent firing was reported on the Narayanpur-Kanker district border from Saturday morning. In the same encounter, five Naxals were killed by security forces, while two soldiers sustained injuries and are currently out of danger, according to an ANI report.

The Kanker Superintendent of Police, Indira Kalyan Elesela, stated that during a joint operation by the STF and BSF in the Abujhmadh jungle, two jawans were injured and have since been transported to Raipur where they are in stable condition. She also confirmed the recovery of five Naxal bodies and ongoing operations, with potential developments expected as communication remains sporadic.

IG Bastar, P Sundarraj, reported that in the fierce exchange of fire on the Kanker-Narayanpur border, a significant cache of weapons was confiscated. The encounter continues, as the security forces aim to neutralize the Naxals. This follows a previous operation where three Naxals, including a platoon commander, were killed in Bijapur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024