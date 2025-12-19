Left Menu

Wildlife Encounters in Dharamsala: Bear Found Dead and Wild Pig Rescued

A bear was found dead near Dharamsala, sparking a response from forest officials. The cause of death is yet to be determined, officials said. In a separate incident, a wild pig caused a stir in Hamirpur's Nadaun Chowk but was safely tranquilized and rescued by a forest department team.

Dharamsala | Updated: 19-12-2025 18:59 IST
  • India

A dead bear was discovered on Friday morning near McLeodganj close to Dharamsala, sparking action from local officials. Responding swiftly, a forest department team arrived at the site to examine the carcass and notify relevant authorities. After conducting an autopsy, the bear was cremated with the presence of forest department staff overseeing the process.

District Forest Officer Dinesh Sharma reported that the deceased bear was found near the Bhagsunag waterfall area. Although the cause of death is still unknown, it will be determined following the post-mortem report. Sharma highlighted that during the winter months, bears descend to lower altitudes in search of food, which increases the risk of encounters with humans.

Additionally, Sharma advised the public against visiting areas where bears are likely to frequent and urged them not to discard food waste near residential or commercial spaces to avoid attracting wildlife. On the same day, a wild pig entered Nadaun Chowk in Hamirpur, prompting panic among locals. Chased by dogs, the pig sought refuge under a car. The forest department team managed to subdue and rescue the animal safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

