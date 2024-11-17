Left Menu

City Gas Retailers Face Profit Squeezes Amid Supply Cuts

City gas companies, including IGL and Adani Total Gas, are considering CNG price hikes due to reduced supplies of low-price input gas. This government-mandated cut has led to profitability concerns among retailers. Officials argue these companies can absorb costs due to high profit margins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 11:15 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 11:15 IST
City Gas Retailers Face Profit Squeezes Amid Supply Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

City gas companies such as Indraprastha Gas Ltd and Adani Total Gas Ltd are contemplating a rise in CNG prices following a reduction in cheaper input gas supplies for the second time in a month. Government officials insist that retailers must provide a cost breakdown to substantiate any price increase.

From November 16, the government decreased the supply of low-cost natural gas from older fields to city gas retailers by up to 20%. This action follows a previous 21% reduction on October 16, invoking concerns about the profitability of retailers such as IGL, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, and Adani Total Gas Ltd, which operate across India.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas officials argue that city gas companies, with substantial profit margins, should be able to absorb additional costs incurred by supplementing lost volumes with slightly more expensive gas from new wells or imported LNG.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024