Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Visits RMS Hospital, Pays Tribute to Sardar Patel

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited RMS Hospital in Dhandhuka, managed by Sardar Patel Health Foundation. He was warmly received by trustees and community leaders, paid tribute to Sardar Patel, and held a meeting to discuss the hospital's operations and services for nearby villages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 14:23 IST
Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel Visits RMS Hospital in Dhandhuka (Photo/ X@Bhupendrapbjp). Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel recently made a visit to the RMS Hospital in Dhandhuka, which falls under the management of the Sardar Patel Health Foundation. Trustees of the hospital and local community leaders extended a warm welcome to the Chief Minister upon his arrival.

During his visit, Chief Minister Patel paid floral tribute to the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Home Minister, situated within the hospital complex. He also expressed condolences for the late hospital trustee, Shri Dharamshibhai Patel, highlighting his significant contributions to the institution.

In an online post, the Chief Minister shared images from his visit, stating that the hospital is well-equipped with modern facilities and provides vital healthcare services to 150 nearby villages, travelers on the Bhavnagar-Ahmedabad National Highway, and needy patients in the region. He also met with the hospital's trustees to gain insights into their operations. The event was attended by several notable figures, including Member of Parliament Chandubhai Shihora and former ministers, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

