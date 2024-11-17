Left Menu

Russia's Massive Air Strike on Ukraine's Energy Facilities

Russian forces launched a large-scale strike targeting Ukraine's military energy facilities and airfields, as reported by Russian news agencies. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlighted the extensive attack involving approximately 120 missiles and 90 drones on the country's energy infrastructure.

Russian forces have executed a massive strike against key energy facilities supporting Ukraine's military-industrial complex, according to Russian news agency reports citing the defense ministry.

The assault also hit Ukraine's military airfield infrastructure, adding to the damage.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported that the attack included around 120 missiles and 90 drones in a large-scale air strike aimed at Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

