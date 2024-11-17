Major Drug Syndicate Crushed: Delhi Police Seize Rs 1 Crore Worth of Narcotics

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has dismantled a major drug syndicate responsible for the distribution of banned substances, including tramadol tablets and Pentazocine injections, across India. The operation led to the arrest of four key operatives involved in the illegal narcotics trade.

According to Bhisham Singh, Additional DCP of the ANTF Crime Branch, the seized drugs and injections have an estimated value of Rs 1 crore. Properties worth around Rs 4 crore were also identified as part of the investigation. The crackdown commenced on October 26 when the ANTF developed intelligence and apprehended Chandan Kumar Rout, a trafficker from Faridabad, near Batra Hospital in Delhi, resulting in the seizure of 6.792 kg of restricted Tramadol tablets.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Arvind Singh, Rout's supplier and the owner of Shiva Pharma in Okhla. Critical evidence was unearthed during searches at Shiva Pharma, revealing Singh's involvement in distributing contraband in the black market. Two more arrests followed: Parshuram, identified as Singh's buyer and reseller, and Sushant Garg, the owner of Health Life Pharmacy, implicated in distributing banned Codeine syrup. The case is being pursued under the NDPS Act.

