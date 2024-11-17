Captured at Last: Infamous Sharpshooter of Delhi's Underworld Arrested

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police's Crime Branch apprehended Raghu alias Amarjeet, an alleged sharpshooter of the Neeraj Bawania gang, from Sonepat, Haryana. Amarjeet, a proclaimed offender, was linked to a high-profile double murder in Delhi's Subhash Place in 2014.

The arrest followed a meticulous operation based on intelligence that positioned Amarjeet in Sonepat. Over the years, he had consistently evaded legal proceedings and continued engaging in serious criminal activities across Delhi-NCR.

According to police, Amarjeet's crime record dates back to 2009, with multiple charges including murder, dacoity, and robbery. His capture is a significant blow to active gang operations in the region, underscoring efforts to clamp down on organized crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)