Captured at Last: Infamous Sharpshooter of Delhi's Underworld Arrested
Raghu alias Amarjeet, a notorious sharpshooter from the Neeraj Bawania gang involved in a 2014 double murder case, was apprehended in Sonepat, Haryana. After years of eluding the law, he was caught by Delhi Police's Crime Branch, who zeroed in on his whereabouts following a tip-off.
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police's Crime Branch apprehended Raghu alias Amarjeet, an alleged sharpshooter of the Neeraj Bawania gang, from Sonepat, Haryana. Amarjeet, a proclaimed offender, was linked to a high-profile double murder in Delhi's Subhash Place in 2014.
The arrest followed a meticulous operation based on intelligence that positioned Amarjeet in Sonepat. Over the years, he had consistently evaded legal proceedings and continued engaging in serious criminal activities across Delhi-NCR.
According to police, Amarjeet's crime record dates back to 2009, with multiple charges including murder, dacoity, and robbery. His capture is a significant blow to active gang operations in the region, underscoring efforts to clamp down on organized crime.
