Left Menu

Captured at Last: Infamous Sharpshooter of Delhi's Underworld Arrested

Raghu alias Amarjeet, a notorious sharpshooter from the Neeraj Bawania gang involved in a 2014 double murder case, was apprehended in Sonepat, Haryana. After years of eluding the law, he was caught by Delhi Police's Crime Branch, who zeroed in on his whereabouts following a tip-off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 17:28 IST
Captured at Last: Infamous Sharpshooter of Delhi's Underworld Arrested
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police's Crime Branch apprehended Raghu alias Amarjeet, an alleged sharpshooter of the Neeraj Bawania gang, from Sonepat, Haryana. Amarjeet, a proclaimed offender, was linked to a high-profile double murder in Delhi's Subhash Place in 2014.

The arrest followed a meticulous operation based on intelligence that positioned Amarjeet in Sonepat. Over the years, he had consistently evaded legal proceedings and continued engaging in serious criminal activities across Delhi-NCR.

According to police, Amarjeet's crime record dates back to 2009, with multiple charges including murder, dacoity, and robbery. His capture is a significant blow to active gang operations in the region, underscoring efforts to clamp down on organized crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024