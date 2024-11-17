Finance Minister Responds to Middle-Class Tax Relief Request

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has responded to a social media plea for middle-class tax relief, highlighting the government's commitment to addressing public concerns.

In response to an X user, Sitharaman praised the responsive nature of the current government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing the importance of citizen feedback.

The minister acknowledged the challenges in granting tax relief but expressed appreciation for the public's understanding and engagement with the issue.

