Finance Minister Responds to Middle-Class Tax Relief Request

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed a request on social media for tax relief for the middle class. She emphasized the government’s responsiveness to public concerns, thanking the user for their input and acknowledging the challenges involved in implementing such measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 18:33 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has responded to a social media plea for middle-class tax relief, highlighting the government's commitment to addressing public concerns.

In response to an X user, Sitharaman praised the responsive nature of the current government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing the importance of citizen feedback.

The minister acknowledged the challenges in granting tax relief but expressed appreciation for the public's understanding and engagement with the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

