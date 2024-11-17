Amit Shah Holds Emergency Meeting Amid Manipur Unrest

Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened an urgent meeting in the nation's capital on Sunday to evaluate the tense security situation in Manipur. Plans are underway for a detailed review meeting on Monday, focusing on the worries and tactics surrounding the precarious security environment that has enveloped Manipur recently.

The escalating tensions in Manipur have forced the government to strengthen its efforts in monitoring and managing the region's stability. Shah's meeting, following his return to Delhi, resulted in the postponement of his visit to Vidarbha, where he was slated to participate in a series of rallies before the Maharashtra assembly elections on November 20.

Outbreaks of violence between armed groups from the Meiti and Kuki communities have led to tragic losses and disruptions in public order in Manipur. Just days ago, the Ministry of Home Affairs declared that all security forces had been instructed to implement measures to restore order and calm in the region.

The ministry also warned of strict consequences for any involvement in violent and disruptive acts, announcing the transfer of significant cases to the National Investigation Agency for thorough examination.

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry appealed to citizens to maintain peace, avoid succumbing to rumors, and cooperate with security forces to uphold law and order. As tensions persist, CRPF Director General Anish Dayal Singh arrived in Manipur on Sunday, underscoring the government's commitment to addressing the situation.

The CRPF is playing a key role in stabilizing the volatile region, with the Director General assessing the situation on the ground, engaging with local security officials, and probing further strategies to ease the tensions. This crucial visit highlights the government's ongoing commitment to resolving the crisis and safeguarding the well-being of the affected communities. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)